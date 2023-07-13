Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 12-Month High at $155.00

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $155.00 and last traded at $154.06, with a volume of 237200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.34.

Insider Activity

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.