Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Celestica has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $16.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 4.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 277,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 3.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 75,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,038,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after acquiring an additional 64,561 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 226.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,497 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

