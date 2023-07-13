CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE:CAVA opened at $52.01 on Monday. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $55,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram bought 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,295 shares of company stock valued at $204,490.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

