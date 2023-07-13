Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT opened at $253.73 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.62.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

