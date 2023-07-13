Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 170.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 10,960.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,473,000 after buying an additional 355,225 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.76. 52,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,536. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.87 and a 200-day moving average of $234.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

