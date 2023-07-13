Cardano (ADA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $783.22 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.16 billion and $783.22 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,996.91 or 0.06311642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00030721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002981 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,967,965,707 coins and its circulating supply is 34,973,600,613 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

