Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 9,425 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,661 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $142.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,594. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $146.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.