Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 8,861 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 3.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.27. The firm has a market cap of $415.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

