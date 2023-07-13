Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,639 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.47. 4,304,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,966,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

