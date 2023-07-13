Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.71

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.71 and traded as low as C$3.67. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Canlan Ice Sports Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.72. The stock has a market cap of C$54.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of C$24.48 million during the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Announces Dividend

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in ice and field, food and beverages, management and consulting, sports stores, sponsorship, and space rental segments. The company was formerly known as Canlan Investment Corporation and changed its name to Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

