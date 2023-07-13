Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

CPT stock opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

