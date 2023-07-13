Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,114.44

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,114.44 ($14.34) and traded as low as GBX 970 ($12.48). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 975 ($12.54), with a volume of 1,097 shares trading hands.
Caledonia Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £187.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,267.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,040.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,114.14.
Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,465.12%.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
