C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading Up 1%

The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09. The company has a market cap of C$48.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of -0.04.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

