BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,580,000. Murphy USA accounts for 1.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.19% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 522.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611 over the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $306.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.95. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.60.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

