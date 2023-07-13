BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $3.33 Million in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.