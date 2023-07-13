BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $14.14 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,143,000. Charles Schwab makes up 2.0% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

