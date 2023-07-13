BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Increases Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,709,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,320 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 7.2% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.87% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $50,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $33.38.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

