BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.