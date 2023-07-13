Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.55. Approximately 10,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 26,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.

Brompton Split Banc Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Split Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Split Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.