Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $889.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $367.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $781.54 and its 200-day moving average is $666.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.32.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

