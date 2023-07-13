Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, July 14th (NASDAQ:DRUG)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 14th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:DRUG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 182,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,282. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.18. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRUG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences by 42.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 449,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

