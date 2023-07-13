Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 549 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWM opened at $191.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

