Breakwater Capital Group Buys 2,470 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,114 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE BHP opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.94. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP Group Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on BHP. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,435.00.

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.