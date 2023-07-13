BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.45.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

