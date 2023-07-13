BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading Down 0.1%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.76 and last traded at C$8.79. Approximately 101,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 177,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.10.

