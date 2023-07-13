Blur Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $27.97 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Blur has a market capitalization of $27.97 million and approximately $23.78 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blur has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 760,182,867.1993911 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.31876954 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $19,761,551.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

