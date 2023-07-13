BitShares Price Down 7.4% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.32 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001940 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002461 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000930 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,982,022 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

