BitShares (BTS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $953,002.66

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.58 million and approximately $953,002.66 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001921 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002504 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000959 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,983,560 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

