Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Volume Tops $40,150.11 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $40,150.11 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

