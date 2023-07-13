BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $377.54 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $377.54 million and approximately $394,822.51 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $30,401.04 or 1.00083648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019657 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,648.09231953 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $450,004.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

