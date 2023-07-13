BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. BILL makes up approximately 1.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $21,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BILL by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,309,000 after acquiring an additional 167,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.23. The stock had a trading volume of 142,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.93. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

