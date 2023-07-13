Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.15) to GBX 1,125 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft.

