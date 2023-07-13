Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 5%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.16. 85,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 260,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 801.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Articles

