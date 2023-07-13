B&I Capital AG Has $4.56 Million Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

B&I Capital AG reduced its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Getty Realty makes up approximately 1.5% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.27% of Getty Realty worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $13,033,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $12,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1,512.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 250,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Stock Up 1.2 %

Getty Realty stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.24). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

Getty Realty Profile

