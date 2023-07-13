B&I Capital AG Has $29.86 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 9.9% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $29,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,804,000 after buying an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $725,557,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $790.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $751.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $719.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $796.49.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $801.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

