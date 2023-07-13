Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 925,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

