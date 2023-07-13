Bensler LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bensler LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,624,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,853,000 after buying an additional 1,305,357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,563,000 after buying an additional 2,675,540 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,089,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after buying an additional 109,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,340,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 392,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,829. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

