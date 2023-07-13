Bensler LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bensler LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $411.76. 980,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,756. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $412.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

