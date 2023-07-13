Bensler LLC Sells 603 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bensler LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.99. The stock had a trading volume of 543,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,543. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

