Bensler LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bensler LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bensler LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

SCHM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 51,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,168. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

