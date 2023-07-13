Bensler LLC Has $9.72 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report) by 120.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,157 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,048,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,086,000 after buying an additional 866,843 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 233,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 898.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 177,082 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 276,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 141,258 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 143,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 68,293 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAGG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

