Bensler LLC Buys 814 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 193.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,854,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,810,000 after buying an additional 1,883,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4,336.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after purchasing an additional 654,518 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 616,967 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 661,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,045. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.