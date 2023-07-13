Bensler LLC Acquires 854 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

