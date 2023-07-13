Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 3,282 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.17. 47,060,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,811,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.51. The company has a market capitalization of $865.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.16.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

