Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

IXUS opened at $63.64 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

