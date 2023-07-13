Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Price Target Raised to GBX 183 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.32) to GBX 183 ($2.35) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BEG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.32) to GBX 183 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON BEG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 133 ($1.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,650.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.69 ($1.94).

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider John M. May bought 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £37,465.20 ($48,199.15). Company insiders own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

