Barclays Boosts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $29.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded APi Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $27.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. APi Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 419,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in APi Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 201,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.