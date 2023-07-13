Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.34). Approximately 20,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 208,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($3.19).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities initiated coverage on Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 507 ($6.52) target price on the stock.

Get Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public alerts:

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 243.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 216.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26,300.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

In other Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public news, insider Constantine Iordanou purchased 47,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £116,776.20 ($150,233.11). 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.