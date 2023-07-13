Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,358,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,669,668. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.