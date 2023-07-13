Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0588 per share by the bank on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.02.
Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance
BBAR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 1,096,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,896. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.
About Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
