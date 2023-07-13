Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0588 per share by the bank on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

BBAR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 1,096,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,896. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.